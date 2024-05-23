May 23, 2024 at 11:18 am EDT

Hargreaves Lansdown Jumps After Becoming a Private-Equity Takeover Target

Hargreaves Lansdown shares rose to their highest price in more than two years after the U.K.'s largest direct-to-consumer investment platform rejected a surprise $5.9 billion takeover offer from a private-equity consortium.

Aviva Backs Guidance After Rise in Premiums

The insurer and asset manager said it was on track to meet targets after its general insurance gross written premiums reached $3.4 billion for the first quarter.

Julius Baer Flags Recovery in Client Activity

The private bank's assets under management stood at $514 billion at the end of April, boosted by a positive currency impact and strong stock markets which was partly offset by lower bond market valuations.

Fed Officials Saw Longer Wait for Rate Cuts After Inflation Setbacks

Minutes of their last meeting revealed some officials were open to raising rates if inflation reaccelerated.

SEC's $10 Million Fine of NYSE Owner Shows Focus on Cyber Disclosures

The regulator says Intercontinental Exchange failed to report a 2021 breach for days.

American Funds Parent Launching Partnership With KKR to Move Into Private Assets

Capital Group and KKR will launch two hybrid funds next year that will invest in public and private markets.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Hargreaves Lansdown, Australian health insurers and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Financial Services sector.

Snowflake boosts its forecast, and Wall Street breathes a sigh of relief

Snowflake's stock is rising but paring gains, as the outlook implies deceleration.

A $444 Billion 'Fat Finger' Trade Crashed Stocks. Now Citigroup Is Paying the Price.

Citigroup agreed to pay U.K. regulators $78 million, after a botched 2022 order to sell shares caused a brief "flash crash" in European stocks.

FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Being Transferred to New Prison

He sought to stay in New York while helping to prepare his appeal.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-24 1115ET