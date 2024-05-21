May 21, 2024 at 12:15 am EDT

FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg to Resign

Gruenberg bowed to pressure to resign after an external investigation found widespread sexual harassment at the agency. He plans to stay until a successor is confirmed.

Jamie Dimon Says His Retirement Is Getting Closer. Finally.

The JPMorgan chief executive says his timeline "isn't five years anymore."

Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein Steps Down

The crypto asset manager is battling an investor exodus from its flagship bitcoin fund.

Grant Thornton Laying Off 350 U.S. Employees as It Prepares to Close Private-Equity Sale Crypto Venture Firm New Form Aims to Raise $100 Million Fund

Crypto and blockchain-focused venture firm New Form Capital is returning to the fundraising market, seeking to raise a $100 million fund in the latest sign investors remain bullish on the once-beleaguered crypto sector.

A $10 Billion Real-Estate Fund Is Bleeding Cash and Running Out of Options

A long line of investors in Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, known as Sreit, want their money back.

Dimon Led Bank CEOs to Fend Off Tougher Capital Rules

Regulators discuss slashing proposed capital requirements in sign of banks' increasing clout.

Meet Salim Ramji, Who Is Going to Oversee the Retirement Assets of Tens of Millions of Americans

The first outsider to run Vanguard needs to win over the Bogleheads. Colleagues say he can.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on new mortgage analysis, single-family homes for sale in the U.S. , Keywords Studios, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Crypto Lender Genesis Global Gets Wind-Down Plan Approved

A bankruptcy judge approved a chapter 11 wind-down plan for Genesis that will pay back creditors about 77% of the same digital assets that they lent to the cryptocurrency lender before its bankruptcy filing.

