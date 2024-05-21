Nasdaq Reaches Record to Start Week

Tech stocks led the Nasdaq Composite to a new high as investors continued to bet on the strength of U.S. consumers and rate cuts. The Dow slipped 0.5% ahead of retailers' earnings.

Fed's Bostic expects inflation to keep coming down - but slowly

The U.S. economy is slowing down, albeit at a glacial pace, and this should help inflation continue to gradually cool, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said Monday.

Wall Street strategists rush to revise their S&P 500 targets as stocks hit fresh records. Here's what they see happening.

The stock market's renewed record-setting rally has blindsided Wall Street's top strategists, prompting many to swiftly revise their year-end S&P 500 targets in an effort to keep pace with a surge that has far exceeded expectations from earlier this year.

U.S. Tariffs Close Off the Easiest Route to Affordable EVs

A new 25% tariff on Chinese EV batteries and parts could hit Tesla and Ford's cheapest electric vehicles.

Ship Freight Rates Soar as Red Sea Diversions Become a Norm

Cargo owners and shipping lines expect disruptions for the rest of the year, adding time and costs to ocean routes.

Hims & Hers Health, Li Auto, Norwegian, GameStop, Nvidia, Micron, Wix.com, and More Stock Market Movers

Hims & Hers Health soars after adding GLP-1 injections to its weight-loss portfolio, Li Auto reports a 37% decline in first-quarter net profit, and Norwegian Cruise Line raises its full-year earnings guidance. Nvidia is the highlight of corporate earnings this week.

Gold Futures Set New Record on China Debt, Rate-Cut Hopes and Geopolitical Fears

Gold futures reached a new record settlement as Chinese investors flock to safe havens, rate-cut hopes grow and geopolitical tensions mount.

Oil Prices Waver After Iran's President Dies, Saudi King Falls Ill

Oil prices wavered Monday after Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash Sunday, according to state-run Press TV.

A Global Tax on Billionaires? Janet Yellen Says 'No'

The Treasury secretary came out against the proposed global levy, which proponents say would stop the rich from shifting wealth into countries where they can avoid paying the tax.

The U.S. Finally Has a Strategy to Compete With China. Will It Work?

The strategy, which took seven years to come together, is a three-legged stool consisting of tariffs, security restrictions and tech subsidies.

