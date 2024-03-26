Consumer confidence dips in March on more pessimism about the future of the economy

Consumer confidence fell in March to a four-month low as persistent inflation and the 2024 presidential election made Americans more anxious, a new survey showed.

Stocks Advance, Led Higher by Nasdaq

U.S. stocks gained, with the Nasdaq Composite lifted by Tesla and Micron..

Key Baltimore Bridge Collapses After Being Hit by Cargo Ship, Six Missing

The Singaporean ship lost propulsion before striking the Francis Scott Key Bridge over the frigid Patapsco River.

Durable-goods orders rebound and business investment rises

Orders for big-ticket items climbed 1.4% in February. Are these faint signs of a manufacturing revival?

Home prices reach new high in January, Case-Shiller says

Case-Shiller 20-city home price index up 6.2% year-on-year in January.

Canada's Poor Productivity Has Reached Emergency Status, Senior Central Bank Official Says

Bank of Canada's senior deputy governor, Carolyn Rogers, warns that a turnaround is urgently needed to protect the economy from future bouts of inflation.

China Files WTO Complaint Against U.S. Over Electric-Vehicle Subsidies

Beijing says rules that require vehicles to use parts from specific regions to qualify for subsidies are discriminatory and distort fair competition.

M&A Gathers Steam for Biotech Startups

Mergers and acquisitions of venture-backed drug developers are starting to rebound following a relatively slow period in 2023, brightening the outlook for venture capitalists seeking to cash out of biotechnology investments.

Why Treasury Yields Are Rising Despite Rate-Cut Expectations

The yield on the government's 10-year note has climbed since the start of the year, propping up mortgage rates.

The Office Market Is in Turmoil. So Why Are Rents More Expensive?

U.S. office rents are holding steady-or even climbing-despite soaring vacancy rates, a record amount of available sublease space, and rising defaults.

