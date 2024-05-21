May 21, 2024 at 03:18 am EDT

Nasdaq Reaches Record to Start Week

Tech stocks led the Nasdaq Composite to a new high as investors continued to bet on the strength of U.S. consumers and rate cuts. The Dow slipped 0.5% ahead of retailers' earnings.

Wall Street strategists rush to revise their S&P 500 targets as stocks hit fresh records. Here's what they see happening.

The stock market's renewed record-setting rally has blindsided Wall Street's top strategists, prompting many to swiftly revise their year-end S&P 500 targets in an effort to keep pace with a surge that has far exceeded expectations from earlier this year.

How China Is Beating the West in the Minerals War

Despite years of efforts by the West to make a dent, Chinese mining companies are becoming more dominant, not less.

RBA Elected Not to Fine Tune Rates at Policy Meeting

The Reserve Bank of Australia has warned that risks around the inflation outlook have risen, while uncertainty around the economy's trajectory more broadly remains highly elevated.

Gold Futures Set New Record on China Debt, Rate-Cut Hopes and Geopolitical Fears

Gold futures reached a new record settlement as Chinese investors flock to safe havens, rate-cut hopes grow and geopolitical tensions mount.

Oil Prices Waver After Iran's President Dies, Saudi King Falls Ill

Oil prices wavered Monday after Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash Sunday, according to state-run Press TV.

Fed's Bostic expects inflation to keep coming down - but slowly

The U.S. economy is slowing down, albeit at a glacial pace, and this should help inflation continue to gradually cool, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said Monday.

Hims & Hers Health, Li Auto, Norwegian, GameStop, Nvidia, Micron, Wix.com, and More Stock Market Movers

Hims & Hers Health soars after adding GLP-1 injections to its weight-loss portfolio, Li Auto reports a 37% decline in first-quarter net profit, and Norwegian Cruise Line raises its full-year earnings guidance. Nvidia is the highlight of corporate earnings this week.

GameStop Dips. AMC Climbs. Faraday and Crown ElectroKinetics Are Shooting Up.

The question is whether their rallies still have legs or if there are any other surprises to come.

Ship Freight Rates Soar as Red Sea Diversions Become a Norm

Cargo owners and shipping lines expect disruptions for the rest of the year, adding time and costs to ocean routes.

