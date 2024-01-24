Dow rises more than 100 points, S&P 500 heads for 4th straight record day

U.S. stock indexes rose on Wednesday, sending the S&P 500 toward its fourth consecutive all-time high, after a batch of well-received earnings showed businesses are still doing well ahead of next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Bank of Canada Leaves Rates Unchanged, Frets About Core Inflation's 'Persistence'

Gov. Tiff Macklem says senior officials are focused on how long to keep rate steady to achieve the central bank's 2% inflation target.

Economy revs up in early 2024, S&P finds. 'Soft landing' in sight?

The U.S. economy got off to a good start as growth sped up in January a pair of S&P business surveys showed, indicating that a recession still appears far off.

Regional Banks Had Another Bad Quarter

The 2023 bank crisis is over, but the worst may be yet to come for some regional and community lenders.

China Moves to Boost Bank Lending in Effort to Prop Up Growth

The central bank made an early move in what is expected to be a broad but restrained campaign to prop up growth this year after a lackluster 2023.

The Middle East Crisis Is Starting to Weigh on the Economy

Red Sea skirmishes are starting to hit European supply chains, surveys show, raising the risk of pressure on inflation.

Trumponomics 2.0: Less Tax Tailwind, More Trade Turmoil

While former President Donald Trump is running on his economic record, his next term will feature a different agenda.

Eurozone Downturn Slows at Start of Year

Economic activity improved in the eurozone in January, with manufacturing output falling at its slowest rate since April, although the flash PMI still came in below forecast.

Credit Card Debt Is Up-and It's Taking Longer to Pay Down

From fuel and groceries to hotels and airline tickets, consumers are putting more purchases on credit cards-and taking longer to pay them off.

Retailers Return to Bringing in Inventory 'Just in Time'

Inventory levels that surged during the pandemic are down and companies are reluctant to build new stockpiles.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-24 1315ET