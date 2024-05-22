May 22, 2024 at 11:16 am EDT

Home Sales Fell Again in April After High Mortgage Rates Damp Activity

Sales of previously owned homes decreased 1.9% from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.14 million.

Nasdaq Holds Steady Ahead of Nvidia Earnings

The S&P 500 and the Dow ticked lower, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was roughly flat as markets awaited earnings data from Nvidia, due after the bell.

30-year mortgage rate drops to a seven-week low

Mortgage rates fell for the third week in a row, boosting refinancing activity.

Israeli Troops in Rafah Seize Half of Gaza's Border With Egypt

Egyptian officials say Israel intends to dominate the strategic corridor by the end of this month as it pushes further into the city of Rafah in pursuit of Hamas.

Fed Is In 'Risk Management' Mode with Rate Policy as It Seeks Clarity on Inflation

Fed Presidents Mester, Collins, and Bostic preach patience in determining whether price growth is cooling.

U.K. Inflation Closes In on Bank of England Target as Rate Cuts Near

The U.K.'s consumer prices were 2.3% higher in April, nearing the Bank of England's target and opening the way for a rate cut in the coming months, although prices of services continued to rise at a pace that will concern policymakers.

Gold's Latest Allure? It's Sanctions-Proof

Buying from central banks, particularly from China, can keep the gold rally going even if anxious individual investors don't jump in.

Risky Bonds Join the Everything Rally

The premium paid by high-yield debt falls to near pandemic-era lows.

Hedge funds cut stakes in Magnificent Seven to invest in broader AI boom

Money managers invested in utility companies, chip makers, and technology firms that could benefit from the growth of the AI sector, Goldman Sachs analysis shows

Chinese Business Group Warns of Tariff Hikes on Car Imports

A Chinese business group warned of possible tariff increases on car imports in retaliation for moves by the U.S. and European Union on Chinese electric vehicles.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-22-24 1115ET