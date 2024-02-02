Stocks in the Nordic region dropped Friday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.3%.

Icelandair Group Hf. posted the largest decline among large stocks during the session, falling 8.3%, followed by Frontline PLC shares, which fell 5.0%. Shares of BW LPG Ltd. dropped 4.8%.

Afry AB was the biggest leader, surging 14.0%, and Addnode Group AB Series B surged 10.3%. Danske Bank A/S rounded out the top three leaders on Friday, with shares gaining 8.1%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index fell 0.4%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, fell 0.1%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index rose 0.1%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI declined 0.6%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index dropping 0.8%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes were mixed, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index flat and the FTSE 100 Index dropping 0.1% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index up 0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite Index down 1.5%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 1.6%, and gold futures were down 0.9%. Bitcoin was up 0.2% to $43,245.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index rose 0.9% to 98.37.

Against the euro, the U.S. dollar was up 0.8%, the Danish krone was flat, the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%, the Swedish krona was down 0.3%, and the Norwegian krone was down 1.0%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the euro was down 0.8%, the Danish krone was down 0.8%, the Icelandic krona was down 0.9%, the Swedish krona was down 1.0%, and the Norwegian krone was down 1.7%.

