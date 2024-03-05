Nordic stocks fell Tuesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 1.1%.

Systemair AB posted the largest decline among large stocks during the session, tumbling 10.1%, followed by Volvo Car AB Series B shares, which declined 7.6%. Shares of Electrolux AB Series A declined 6.3%.

Tomra Systems ASA was the biggest leader, jumping 12.2%, and Carlsberg A/S Series A gained 6.6%. Lundin Gold Inc. rounded out the top three leaders on Tuesday, with shares increasing 3.8%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index declined 2.0%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, fell 0.7%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index dropped 0.3%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI gained 0.5%. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index increasing 0.6%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes were mixed, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.2% and the FTSE 100 Index rising 0.1% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index down 0.0% and China's Shanghai Composite Index up 0.3%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 0.9%, while gold futures were up 0.5%. Bitcoin slipped 4.9% to $64,403.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index dropped 0.1% to 98.39.

Against the euro, the Icelandic krona was up 0.3%, the Norwegian krone was flat, the Danish krone was flat, the Swedish krona was down 0.1%, and the U.S. dollar was down 0.1%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Icelandic krona was up 0.3%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.1%, the euro was up 0.1%, the Danish krone was up 0.1%, and the Swedish krona was flat.

