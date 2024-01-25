Stocks in the Nordic region rose Thursday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.6%.

Nokia Corp. was the biggest leader during the session, surging 11.2%. Netcompany Group A/S was also a leader on Thursday, with shares rising 9.1%.

Xvivo Perfusion AB posted the largest decline, plunging 12.7%, followed by Leroy Seafood Group ASA shares, which fell 5.9%. Shares of Austevoll Seafood ASA fell 5.5%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index rose 0.2%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, gained 1.2%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index increased 0.5%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI fell 0.1%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index declining 0.6%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes were mixed, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.3% and the FTSE 100 Index steady from the previous close.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 1.8%, while gold futures were flat. Bitcoin slipped 0.3% to $39,677.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index rose 0.1% to 97.92.

Against the euro, the Norwegian krone was up 0.5%, the U.S. dollar was up 0.4%, the Swedish krona was up 0.3%, the Danish krone was flat, and the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was up 0.1%, the Swedish krona was down 0.1%, the Danish krone was down 0.3%, the euro was down 0.4%, and the Icelandic krona was down 0.5%.

