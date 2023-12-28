Stocks in the Nordic region gained Thursday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.2%.

Yubico AB was the biggest leader during the session, surging 13.5%, and Carlsberg A/S Series A rose 7.6%. Bakkafrost P/F rounded out the top three leaders on Thursday, with shares rising 7.1%.

Embracer Group AB Series B posted the largest decline, dropping 2.6%, followed by Electrolux AB Series A shares, which fell 2.5%. Shares of Filo Corp. declined 2.4%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index increased 0.7%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, fell 0.4%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index dropped 0.1%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI declined 0.2%. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index gaining 0.5%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes were mixed, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index falling 0.1% and the FTSE 100 Index steady from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index down 0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite Index up 1.4%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 1.4%, and gold futures were down 0.4%. Bitcoin slipped 1.7% to $42,595.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index held steady at 95.70.

Against the euro, the Icelandic krona was up 0.4%, the U.S. dollar was up 0.3%, the Danish krone was flat, the Swedish krona was down 0.1%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.5%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Icelandic krona was up 0.1%, the euro was down 0.3%, the Danish krone was down 0.3%, the Swedish krona was down 0.4%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.8%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights. Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-23 1247ET