Nordic stocks fell Monday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.4%.

Storskogen Group AB Series B posted the largest decline during the session, plunging 13.6%, followed by Sinch AB shares, which plunged 10.4%. Shares of Embracer Group AB Series B fell 8.8%.

Autostore Holdings Ltd. was the biggest leader, rising 5.7%, and Carlsberg A/S Series A rose 4.0%. TietoEVRY Oyj rounded out the top three leaders on Monday, with shares rising 3.6%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index declined 0.3%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, declined 0.2%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index fell 0.7%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI dropped 1.0%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index falling 0.1%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes fell, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index falling 0.5% and the FTSE 100 Index dropping 0.4% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were up, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index up 0.9% and China's Shanghai Composite Index rising 0.1%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 0.2%, while gold futures were flat. Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $42,720.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index gained 0.2% to 97.13.

Against the euro, the Icelandic krona was up 0.2%, the U.S. dollar was flat, the Danish krone was flat, the Swedish krona was down 0.4%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.7%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Icelandic krona was up 0.3%, the euro was flat, the Danish krone was flat, the Swedish krona was down 0.5%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.6%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights. Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-15-24 1259ET