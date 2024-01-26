Nordic stocks rose Friday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.6%.

Netcompany Group A/S was the biggest leader among large stocks during the session, adding 7.5%, and Scatec ASA gained 7.5%. Autoliv Inc. rounded out the top three leaders on Friday, with shares increasing 4.5%.

OX2 AB posted the largest decline, declining 4.3%, followed by A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S Series B shares, which fell 3.4%. Shares of Bravida Holding AB declined 3.0%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index increased 0.7%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, rose 0.9%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index rose 0.3%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI rose 0.7%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index declining 0.1%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index increasing 1.1% and the FTSE 100 Index adding 1.4% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index down 1.3% and China's Shanghai Composite Index up 0.1%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 1.3%, and gold futures were flat. Bitcoin rose 4.6% to $41,770.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index was flat at 97.85.

Against the euro, the Danish krone was flat, the Norwegian krone was flat, the Swedish krona was flat, the U.S. dollar was down 0.2%, and the Icelandic krona was down 0.3%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Danish krone was up 0.2%, the euro was up 0.2%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.2%, the Swedish krona was up 0.1%, and the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%.

