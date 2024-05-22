May 22, 2024 at 06:26 am EDT

Lendway Inc (LDWY) is expected to report for 1Q.

NeuroMetrix Inc (NURO) is expected to report for 1Q.

Ocean Biomedical Inc (OCEA) is expected to report for 1Q.

Petco Health & Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) is expected to report $-0.09 for 1Q.

Photronics Inc (PLAB) is expected to report $0.56 for 2Q.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS) is expected to report for 1Q.

Reliv International Inc (RELV) is expected to report for 1Q.

Rex American Resources Corp (REX) is expected to report for 1Q.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc (RMCF) is expected to report for 4Q.

Seabridge Gold Inc (SA,SEA.T) is expected to report for 1Q.

Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) is expected to report $0.73 for 4Q.

Spanish Broadcasting System Inc (SBSAA) is expected to report for 4Q.

SunPower Corp (SPWR) is expected to report $-0.29 for 1Q.

Synopsys Inc (SNPS) is expected to report $2.02 for 2Q.

TJX Companies Inc (TJX) is expected to report $0.87 for 1Q.

Target Corp (TGT) is expected to report $2.09 for 1Q.

The Children's Place Inc (PLCE) is expected to report $-0.25 for 1Q.

VF Corp (VFC) is expected to report $-0.04 for 4Q.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc (VWE) is expected to report for 3Q.

Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) is expected to report $2.72 for 1Q.

Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP) is expected to report for 1Q.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (YTEN) is expected to report for 1Q.

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd (YHGJ) is expected to report for 1Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

AES Corp Cut to Neutral From Buy by Seaport Global

Albemarle Cut to Sector Perform From Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

Brinker International Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research

Disney Raised to Neutral From Sell by Redburn Atlantic

HP Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Barclays

Intl Flavors & Fragrances Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Itron Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

James Hardie Upgraded to Buy from Overweight by Jarden

James Hardie Upgraded to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie

Metals Acquisition Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by BMO Capital

Pure Storage Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays

SouthState Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James

Sunnova Energy Intl Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Toast Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research

