May 21, 2024 at 06:23 am EDT

TAG Oil (TAO.V,TAOIF) is expected to report for 3Q.

Technical Communications Corp (TCCO) is expected to report for 2Q.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) is expected to report $-0.43 for 1Q.

Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) is expected to report $4.14 for 2Q.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) is expected to report $0.55 for 1Q.

Verde Clean Fuels Inc (VGAS) is expected to report for 1Q.

Waldencast PLC (WALD) is expected to report for 1Q.

Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

EPR Properties Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities

Globus Medical Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler

Impinj Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs

MDU Resources Group Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research

Micron Technology Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley

Teradyne Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

Universal Health Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-21-24 0620ET