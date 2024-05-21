TAG Oil (TAO.V,TAOIF) is expected to report for 3Q.
Technical Communications Corp (TCCO) is expected to report for 2Q.
Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) is expected to report $-0.43 for 1Q.
Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) is expected to report $4.14 for 2Q.
Urban Outfitters (URBN) is expected to report $0.55 for 1Q.
Verde Clean Fuels Inc (VGAS) is expected to report for 1Q.
Waldencast PLC (WALD) is expected to report for 1Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
EPR Properties Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities
Globus Medical Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler
Impinj Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs
MDU Resources Group Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research
Micron Technology Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley
Teradyne Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs
Universal Health Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS
