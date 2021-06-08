Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil rises on expectation that Iranian supply won't return soon

06/08/2021 | 12:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday after the top U.S. diplomat said that even if the United States were to reach a nuclear deal with Iran, hundreds of U.S. sanctions on Tehran would remain in place.

That could mean additional Iranian oil supply would not be re-introduced into the market soon.

"I would anticipate that even in the event of a return to compliance with the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), hundreds of sanctions will remain in place, including sanctions imposed by the Trump administration," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Brent crude rose 39 cents to $71.88 a barrel, a 0.6% gain. U.S. West Texas Intermediate oil rose 51 cents to $69.74 a barrel.

"Blinken is looking at the reality of the situation and saying even if we do get a deal, there's a long way to go," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "All those people expecting a flood of oil are going to be disappointed."

Barriers to the revival of Iran's nuclear deal remain ahead of talks due to resume this week between Tehran and world powers, four diplomats, two Iranian officials and two analysts said.

In China, data showing China's crude imports were down 14.6% in May on a yearly basis weighed on futures.

Crude prices have risen in recent weeks, with Brent up by nearly 40% this year and WTI gaining even more, amid expectations of demand returning as some countries succeed in vaccinating populations against COVID-19.

Restraint on supply by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies has also helped buttress prices.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude inventories have been drawing down and were forecast to drop for a third straight week, analysts said in a poll ahead of industry data from the American Petroleum Institute at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT), followed by the government's report on Wednesday. [EIA/S]

"The fundamental environment on the oil market remains favourable: fuel demand is recovering strongly not only in the United States, but also in Europe following the (partial) lifting of restrictions," Commerzbank said.

There are still questions about the demand recovery's trajectory.

In Britain, one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, there are now doubts that the country will lift all coronavirus-related restrictions as previously planned on June 21.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York; additional reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jason Neely)

By Stephanie Kelly


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.49% 71.72 Delayed Quote.39.11%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 1.13% 609.2093 Delayed Quote.38.78%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.08% 381.0368 Delayed Quote.42.61%
WTI 0.68% 69.571 Delayed Quote.44.66%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:58pU.S. crude output to decline less than previously forecast in 2021 -EIA
RE
12:57pEU to launch legal steps against Germany over ECB ruling - sources
RE
12:50pSpanish real estate not just recovering but booming, data shows
RE
12:48pBBVA, Unions Agree to 2,935 Job Cuts in Spain
DJ
12:45pMicroStrategy increases bitcoin-linked junk bond sale to $500 mln - Bloomberg News
RE
12:45pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON FINANCE  : Jonathan Davidson, of Maryland, to be Deputy Under Secretary of the Treasury, vice Brian McGuire.
PU
12:43pENEL S P A  : Italy's Enel, sustainability-linked bond pioneer, brings record debt sale
RE
12:41pOil rises on expectation that Iranian supply won't return soon
RE
12:41pOil rises on expectation that Iranian supply won't return soon
RE
12:40pWorld Bank opposes vaccine intellectual property waiver as WTO talks resume
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. approval of Biogen Alzheimer's drug sends shares soaring, hailed as 'big day" for patients
2Oil rises on expectation that Iranian supply won't return soon
3Wealth manager Ruffer exited $1.1 bitcoin bet amid worries over risk
4FX volatility at Feb 2020 lows with dollar gaining slightly
5Biden administration sets up 'strike force' to go after China on trade

HOT NEWS