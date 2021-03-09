Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil slips to $68 as rally fizzles out before U.S. supply report

03/09/2021 | 10:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Oil tankers are pictured in the waters off Tuas in Singapore

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil fell to around $68 a barrel on Tuesday in a choppy session, as easing concern of a supply disruption in Saudi Arabia and U.S. dollar strength countered the prospects for tighter supply due to OPEC+ output curbs.

Crude hit its highest since the start of the pandemic on Monday after Yemen's Houthi forces fired drones and missiles at Saudi oil sites on Sunday. But Saudi Arabia said it thwarted the strike and prices slipped as supply fears eased.

Brent crude was down 18 cents, or 0.3%, at $68.06 by 1450 GMT, pulling back after trading as high as $69.33. It reached $71.38 on Monday, the highest since Jan. 8, 2020.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 56 cents to $64.49, after hitting its highest since October 2018 on Monday.

"Caution is advised as prices are, of course, not going to rise forever," said Bjornar Tonhaugen of Rystad Energy. "A more definite price direction is expected soon, when the U.S. weekly oil inventory reports" are released.

The latest round of U.S. inventory reports are expected to show crude stockpiles dropped. The first report, from the American Petroleum Institute, is due out at 4:30 p.m. ET (2130 GMT).

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and allies, known as OPEC+, decided on Thursday to broadly stick to output cuts, fuelling a rally.

"Dips have been lately viewed as buying opportunities," said Tamas Varga of broker PVM. "Last week's OPEC+ meeting will ensure that the global oil balance will get tighter in the foreseeable future."

A stronger U.S. dollar, which tends to crimp investor demand for commodities, also weighed on oil, analysts said. The dollar eased back from a 3-1/2-month high reached earlier.

Prices gained support from expectations of economic recovery after the U.S. Senate approved a $1.9 trillion stimulus package. The U.S. House of Representatives must approve it before it goes to President Joe Biden for his signature.

(Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Edmund Blair, Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Louise Heavens and Jonathan Oatis)

By Alex Lawler


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.26% 67.87 Delayed Quote.36.17%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.63% 73.8025 Delayed Quote.0.82%
WTI 0.02% 64.42 Delayed Quote.39.29%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:30aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK  : Gold jumps over 2% on retreating U.S. yields, dollar
RE
10:29aSouth Africa's budget was an exercise in "fiscal control" - S&P Global Rating
RE
10:27aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN  : Phone call between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and H.E. SUGA Yoshihide, Prime Minister of Japan
PU
10:22aOil slips to $68 as rally fizzles out before U.S. supply report
RE
10:18aNasdaq roars back as tech stocks gain ground
RE
10:15aNatick Family Dental has Introduced A Variety of Touchless Digital Options in Response to The Pandemic
SE
10:13aIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND  : CHART OF THE WEEKHow Countries Are Helping Small Businesses Survive COVID-19
PU
10:09aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS  : County Employment and Wages Full Data Update
PU
10:01aIBGE BRAZILIAN STATISTICAL AND GEOGRAPHIC INSTIT  : Industrial output grows 0.4% in January, registers ninth rise in a row March 05, 2021
PU
09:59aThe Bahamas Development Bank Moves to Robinson Road and Key West Street
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop jumps more than 40%, other 'meme stocks' rally on stimulus hopes
2DEOLEO, S.A. : DEOLEO S A : Bitcoin mania triggers fundraising rush by Chinese players
3EXCLUSIVE: Chinese EV trio eye HK listings this year to raise combined $5 billion - sources
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5Global stocks rally on economic recovery hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ