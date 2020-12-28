Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oil steadies as U.S. stimulus counters weak demand

12/28/2020 | 05:12pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in an oil field in Midland

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil steadied on Monday as optimism over the U.S. stimulus package and the start of a European vaccination campaign was balanced out by weak demand and the prospect of higher OPEC+ output.

After U.S. President Donald Trump backed down from a threat to block a $2.3 trillion package to counteract a coronavirus-driven economic downturn, Democrats on Monday will try to push through larger $2,000 relief payments. Europe on Sunday began a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Brent crude edged up 10 cents to $51.39 a barrel at 11:56 a.m. EST (1656 GMT), after trading as high as $52.02 earlier in the session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 4 cents to $48.19.

"The signing of the U.S. stimulus bill, with the possibility of an increased size, should put a floor under oil prices in a shortened week," said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at broker OANDA.

Oil has recovered from historic lows hit this year as the pandemic hammered demand. Brent reached $52.48 on Dec. 18, its highest since March.

But the emergence of a new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom has led to movement restrictions being reimposed, hitting near-term demand and weighing on prices.

Oil remains vulnerable to any further setbacks in efforts to control the virus, said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi, in a note.

Also coming into focus will be a Jan. 4 meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+.

"While much focus will remain on the demand side of the global oil balances this week and into the new year, the supply side of the equation will be garnering more attention next month after OPEC + cranks up its production allowances," said Jim Ritterbusch of Ritterbusch and Associates in Houston.

The group is tapering record oil output cuts made this year to support the market.

OPEC+ is set to boost output by 500,000 barrels per day in January and Russia supports another increase of the same amount in February.

(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler, Koustav Samanta and Naveen Thukral; editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)

By Laila Kearney


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.10% 51.44 Delayed Quote.-22.91%
WTI 0.75% 48.24 Delayed Quote.-21.29%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:30pWall St at record levels after Trump signs fiscal aid bill
RE
12:18pU.S. government appeals judge's order blocking TikTok restrictions
RE
12:12pOil steadies as U.S. stimulus counters weak demand
RE
12:04pAfter Trump backs down on stimulus bill, lawmakers set to vote on higher relief checks
RE
12:03pVisit of External Affairs Minister of India to Qatar (December 27-28, 2020)
PU
12:03pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND EUROPEAN INTEGRATI : Croatia and Israel sign partnership agreement between foreign ministries
PU
11:53aU.S. EPA finalizing first-ever airplane emissions rules
RE
11:44aRBI officials back 4% inflation target ahead of review
RE
11:34aHungary receives 6,000 doses of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine
RE
11:32aU.S. COVID-19 deaths and new cases drop over Christmas week
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on Ma
2MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
3FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Proposed Rights Issue
4DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : gets $4 billion Woowa deal approval, must sell S.Korean unit
5DOW JONES 30 : Tech's reign over U.S. stock market to be tested in 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ