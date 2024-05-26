STORY: The parents of two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray on Sunday said their 30-year-old son's death a day earlier was by suicide.

Murray's death came after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday.

In a statement issued through the PGA tour, Murray's parents said, "Life wasn't always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now."

Murray turned professional in 2015 and won his first PGA Tour title in 2017. He reached a career-high 46th in the world rankings after winning this year's Sony Open in Hawaii.

The PGA Tour considered postponing play but Murray's parents wanted the tournament to continue.