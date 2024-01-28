PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Paris police body said on Sunday it was increasing security around the Rungis food market near the capital and Roissy airport, ahead of a planned farmers' protest, following instructions from Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

"In accordance with the instructions of Gerald Darmanin, a major police presence is being set up around Rungis and Roissy to prevent any attempts to block access to them," said the police on its social media account.

French television showed images of armoured police cars taking up position at Rungis. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Barbara Lewis)