(Reuters) - A CalTrain passenger train struck and killed person at a crossing near Palo Alto in California's Santa Clara County on Friday, according to a report by the state's emergency services.

The California Emergency Management Agency report said the incident occurred at around 7:24 a.m. local time, near Mile Post 32.5 on the San Francisco Peninsula Corridor, and county officials were responding.

