MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines on Wednesday accused China's coast guard of elevating tensions in the South China Sea after its use of water cannons that damaged two of its vessels, an official said.

"The Chinese coast guard now has elevated the tension and the level of their aggression as well towards the Philippine coast guard vessel. This is the first time that we can say that the coast guard vessel has been subjected to a direct water cannon with that kind of pressure that even resulted in structural damage," Commodore Jay Tarriela told a briefing.

