Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Polish c.bank sees almost no chance of change in rates, Sieci reports

03/14/2021 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WARSAW, March 14 (Reuters) - The chances of a change in Polish interest rates are almost zero, the central bank governor said in comments published on Sunday, but businesses could face negative rates in the future if the COVID-19 pandemic continues for a long time.

Poland's main interest rate has been at a record low of 0.1% since May, and governor Adam Glapinski ruled out rate hikes earlier this month, despite the central bank raising its inflation projections.

"So far they are not needed at all," Glapinski said of negative rates in an excerpt of an interview that will be published in full in the conservative weekly Sieci on Monday.

"But for businesses such a possibility exists, if there is a risk of deflation, if it turns out that the epidemic continues for years, more lockdowns are necessary," he said, adding that individual bank clients would not face negative rates.

Asked about the chances of a change in interest rates, Glapinski said they were "almost zero".

"But if there is a risk of excessive inflation or deflation - we will react. For now, we are far from both," he added.

Glapinski said inflation was low and in line with the central bank's target of 2.5% plus or minus one percentage point. "Such inflation is beneficial for economic development," he said.

The central bank governor also said he intended to run for a second term in office when his current term ends in 2022.

"I would like to emphasise now that two terms of office are a natural period in institutions that require a certain follow-up, where it takes time to accelerate certain actions ... I hope to continue our work for Poland and Poles in the coming years," he said.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Alan Charlish; Editing by Louise Heavens and Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:27pNOC NATIONAL OIL  : The National Oil Corporation (NOC) announces the revenues of February 2021 and reconsiders the temporary arrangements for oil revenues withheld in its accounts at the Libyan Foreign Bank
PU
01:55pNOC NATIONAL OIL  : The Chairman of the Board of Directors Participates in the 40th Meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organization of African Petroleum Producing Countries (APPO)
PU
01:36pWhite House Weighs How to Pay for Long-Term Economic Program -- Update
DJ
12:28pBOX OFFICE : 'Raya and the Last Dragon' Repeats No. 1 With $5.5 Million
RE
12:21pYellen Says Biden Administration Undecided on Wealth Tax
DJ
11:22aDutch police break up anti-lockdown protest ahead of election
RE
11:17aVan der Poel powers to solo stage win as Pogacar extends Tirreno lead
RE
11:15aChina Becomes First Major Economy to Start Withdrawing Pandemic Stimulus Efforts
DJ
11:06aPolish c.bank sees almost no chance of change in rates, Sieci reports
RE
10:50aDutch riot police use water cannon to disperse anti-lockdown protesters
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PANASONIC CORPORATION : PANASONIC : Outgoing CEO says Panasonic must cut Tesla reliance as battery tie-up evol..
2CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL & : Corp CEO sees minimum of two more tough years for cruise industry
3Bitcoin rises 6.6% to $61,074
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : VW to cut up to 4,000 jobs via early retirement, sources say
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A : British Airways calls for vac..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ