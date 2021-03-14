Polish c.bank sees almost no chance of change in rates, Sieci reports

WARSAW, March 14 (Reuters) - The chances of a change in
Polish interest rates are almost zero, the central bank governor
said in comments published on Sunday, but businesses could face
negative rates in the future if the COVID-19 pandemic continues
for a long time.
Poland's main interest rate has been at a record low of 0.1%
since May, and governor Adam Glapinski ruled out rate hikes
earlier this month, despite the central bank raising its
inflation projections.
"So far they are not needed at all," Glapinski said of
negative rates in an excerpt of an interview that will be
published in full in the conservative weekly Sieci on Monday.
"But for businesses such a possibility exists, if there is a
risk of deflation, if it turns out that the epidemic continues
for years, more lockdowns are necessary," he said, adding that
individual bank clients would not face negative rates.
Asked about the chances of a change in interest rates,
Glapinski said they were "almost zero".
"But if there is a risk of excessive inflation or deflation
- we will react. For now, we are far from both," he added.
Glapinski said inflation was low and in line with the
central bank's target of 2.5% plus or minus one percentage
point. "Such inflation is beneficial for economic development,"
he said.
The central bank governor also said he intended to run for a
second term in office when his current term ends in 2022.
"I would like to emphasise now that two terms of office are
a natural period in institutions that require a certain
follow-up, where it takes time to accelerate certain actions ...
I hope to continue our work for Poland and Poles in the coming
years," he said.
(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Alan Charlish; Editing by
Louise Heavens and Edmund Blair)