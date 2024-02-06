Presidential administration head nominated as Kazakhstan prime minister -president's office

ALMATY (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's ruling Amanat party has nominated Olzhas Bektenov, the head of the presidential administration, as prime minister, the presidential office said on Tuesday.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday accepted the previous government's resignation, naming Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar as acting prime minister. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeeva; Writing by Marina Bobrova; Editing by Tom Hogue)