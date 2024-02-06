Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday accepted the previous government's resignation, naming Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar as acting prime minister.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|1.14 AED
|-0.87%
|-1.72%
|779 M $
|2,539 PTS
|-0.68%
|+0.39%
|-
