He continued his tour of Nigeria with a visit to a military hospital in Kaduna State, located to the north of the country's capital, Abuja. The 39-year-old Duke of Sussex was welcomed by cheering, singing, and dancing at the Kaduna State Government House.

Prince Harry's visit to Kaduna State also included a stop at a Nigerian military hospital, where he spent time with wounded soldiers. This is in line with his commitment to support army veterans, a cause he's been dedicated to since his own service in the British Armed Forces. In 2014, he established the Invictus Games Foundation, a charity that helps veterans through sport.

Prince Harry and Meghan are on their first trip to Africa's most populous nation, prompted by links forged through the Invictus Games, an international sporting event he started a decade ago for military personnel wounded in action. Harry said Nigeria had expressed interest to host the 2029 games.