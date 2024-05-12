Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 06:00 A.M. GMT/02:00 A.M. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-USA-WEBSITE/

Name and shame: Pro-Israel website ramps up attacks on pro-Palestinian student protesters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) Weeks after attending a pro-Palestinian demonstration, Egyptian-American student Layla Sayed received a text message from a friend drawing her attention to a website dedicated to exposing people it says promote hatred of Jews and Israel.

UKRAINE-CRISIS-RUSSIA-STRIKES/

Five killed in Ukrainian strikes on Russian border regions, Donetsk, officials say

MOSCOW (Reuters) Five people were killed and nine wounded in three separate Ukrainian drone and artillery strikes on the Russian border provinces of Belgorod and Kursk, and the city of Donetsk, which Russia claims to have annexed, local officials said on Saturday.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION-TRUMP-HALEY/

Trump says not considering Nikki Haley as running mate

(Reuters) Donald Trump said on Saturday that former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was not being considered to be his running mate in the November election, dismissing a report by news site Axios.

MARYLAND-INCIDENT-BODYCAM/

Body camera video captures first reactions to Baltimore bridge collapse

(Reuters) Body camera video captured the shocked reactions of first responders in the aftermath of the collapse of a Baltimore bridge in March in which six men were killed.

BUSINESS

SOUTHKOREA-CHIPS/

South Korea prepares support package worth over $7 billion for chip industry

SEOUL (Reuters) South Korea is readying plans for a support package for chip investments and research worth more than 10 trillion won ($7.30 billion), the finance minister said on Sunday, after setting its sights on winning a "war" in the semiconductor industry.

MILKEN-CONFERENCE-PRIVATECREDIT/

In the Market: Financiers fret over 'leverage on leverage' in private credit

(Reuters) To some elite financiers who gathered in Los Angeles for the Milken Institute conference, a debt binge in private markets is reminding them of the go-go days of risk-taking before the 2008 financial crisis.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-EUROVISION/

Switzerland wins Eurovision Song Contest amid Gaza protests

MALMO, Sweden (Reuters) Switzerland on Saturday won the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Swedish host city Malmo, beating runner-up Croatia, after having been among bookmakers' top-three to win the competition.

MUSIC-EUROVISION-VOTES-ISRAEL/

Factbox-Switzerland won Eurovision's jury vote, while viewers favoured Croatia, Israel

MALMO, Sweden (Reuters) Swiss artist Nemo won the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday, beating 24 rivals with the song "The Code", while Israel's Eden Golan finished fifth despite calls for a boycott over the war in Gaza.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-BUDENHOLZER/

Suns hire Mike Budenholzer as head coach

The Phoenix Suns named Mike Budenholzer as their next head coach on Saturday morning.

TENNIS-ROME/

Tennis-Nadal unclear on French Open participation after Rome exit

Rafael Nadal said he was still in two minds about whether he will play in the French Open starting this month after he was eliminated from the Italian Open in straight sets by seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz on Saturday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA (PIX) (TV)

Spain's Catalonia holds early election

12 May

Polls open in Catalonia's regional elections Early elections in Catalonia on May 12th will test the wisdom of the latest political gambles by Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who aims to use the vote to buoy his power nationally but risks inadvertently awakening a dormant Catalan separatism.

A win would vindicate Sanchez's conciliatory approach to the region's independence movement, which most recently included the offer of an amnesty to Catalan separatists in exchange for their backing of his minority administration in Spain's parliament.

Conversely, should separatist parties see a late surge in support and are able to bury old enmities to team up, Sanchez would suffer the double blow of losing the regional contest and seeing a separatist movement gain fresh momentum to push its independence ambitions at a national level, particularly if the victor is the exiled Carles Puigdemont

12 May