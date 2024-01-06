STORY: The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear former president Donald Trump's appeal of a judicial decision barring him from Colorado's Republican primary ballot

a case that holds major implications for the 2024 presidential election.

At issue is the Colorado Supreme Court's Dec. 19 ruling disqualifying Trump from the state's primary ballot

based on language in the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment prohibiting anyone who "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" from holding public office.

It marked the first time in history the 14th Amendment's so-called disqualification clause was used to deem a presidential candidate ineligible.

The justices made their decision to hear the case with unusual speed - Trump filed his appeal on Wednesday.

He's the frontrunner for his party's nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden.

The Colorado case thrusts the Supreme Court - whose 6-3 conservative majority includes three justices appointed by Trump - into the unprecedented and politically fraught effort to invalidate Trump's bid to reclaim the White House.

The justices indicated they would fast-track a decision, scheduling oral arguments for Feb. 8.

The Colorado primary is scheduled on March 5.

Trump also has appealed to a Maine state court a decision by that state's top election official barring him from the primary ballot under the same constitutional provision at issue in the Colorado case.