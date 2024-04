SINGAPORE, April 4 (Reuters) - A Singapore court on Thursday convicted a second defendant in its biggest-ever money laundering case, news outlet The Straits Times reported.

The case has involved the seizure or freezing of $2.2 billion of assets. Defendant Su Haijin admitted to one charge of resisting arrest and two money laundering charges, the report said, adding that another 11 charges would be taken into consideration for his sentencing. (Reporting by Xinghui Kok; Editing by Martin Petty)