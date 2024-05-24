STORY: A two-story beach club collapsed in Spain on Thursday (May 23), killing several people and injuring more than a dozen.

The victims included two German tourists, a Spanish waitress and a Senegalese man, according to the city council.

Officials observed a minute of silence on Friday (May 24) and declared three days of mourning.

The country's Mediterranean Balearic islands are preparing for a summer tourism season expected to bring millions of visitors.

The first emergency calls came in on Thursday evening, a police spokesperson told local media.

At around midnight local time, emergency crews at the scene secured the area, and finalized their search and rescue operation as they dug through rubble.

One of the firefighters told local newspaper the scene was "nightmarish" and people were crying and screaming when he arrived.

Here's Eder Garcia, the chief of Palma de Mallorca's fire department.

"Tonight there has been a collapse here in a disco club next to the sea, the first floor fell down, the causes are under investigation, the first hypothesis is excess of weight, the basement floor collapsed, there was a vault and this is where more victims were found."

Witnesses said there was a loud noise when the rooftop fell while they were working nearby.

Local residents said the collapsed building went through construction works last year and it reopened just a few days ago.

Dani Carbonell is the head of a local neighborhood association.

"These are traditional Mallorca houses that are under protection, but they have been given another use rather than residential use. Lots of construction works have been done around here and clearly, these structures are not made to hold so much weight for a long time, so unfortunately this is what we get."