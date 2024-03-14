At 0757 GMT, the rand traded at 18.6400 against the dollar, about 0.4% weaker than its previous close.
The dollar was last trading up about 0.15% against a basket of global currencies.
Statistics South Africa will publish gold and mining output and manufacturing production figures for January on Thursday, which could provide a local driver to the currency.
On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index was down about 0.4%.
The benchmark 2030 government bond fell, the yield rising 4 basis points to 10.25%.
