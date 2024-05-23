SEOUL, May 23 (Reuters) - South Korea announced on Thursday revised plans for a support package for the country's vital semiconductor industry worth 26 trillion won ($19.05 billion), the country's presidential office said on Thursday. (Reporting by Jack Kim, Hyonhee Shin, Heekyong Yang; Editing by Ed Davies)
Stock Market News in real time
Indian shares set for a muted start on fading hopes of early US rate cut
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 9 PM ET
Chinese military practiced Taiwan invasion manoeuvres in 2023, says US general
Indian shares set for a muted start on fading hopes of early US rate cut
Indian stocks to scale new peaks, rising over 8% this year - Reuters poll
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- South Korea announces $19 bln support package for chip industry