Communications services companies rose amid deal activity.

T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications are in discussions to carve up U.S. Cellular, one of the country's last major regional wireless carriers, in separate transactions that would give both buyers access to valuable airwaves.

Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav said the company has the ability to match third-party offers for NBA packages that could keep the league on its TNT cable network and Max streaming service after competing bids from NBCUniversal and Amazon.com's Prime service.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-24 1736ET