LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Britain's Thames Water said it would not receive the 500 million pounds ($631.15 million) of new equity which shareholders had promised to provide by March 31, but it was operating as normal for now while discussions with the regulator continue. ($1 = 0.7922 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)
