TUNIS (Reuters) - A Tunisian court sentenced on Wednesday two prominent journalists, Borhan Bsaiss and Mourad Zghidi, to one year in prison? ?on charges of publishing false news and publishing news intended to insult, a judicial official told Reuters.

Zghidi and Bsaiss, both journalists with IFM radio, were detained this month over political comments made on the radio.

