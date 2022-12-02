Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Turkey expects 'clear picture' on war in Ukraine by spring

12/02/2022 | 10:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a news conference in Istanbul

ROME (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday that he expects a "clear picture" on the war in Ukraine by spring, as shelling and clashes continued and the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin was open to negotiations.

"Now Ukraine is advancing on the ground, retaking some of their occupied territories. But Russia in return is deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure. So life is getting difficult for Ukrainians particularly, and for all of us," Cavusoglu said at a forum in Rome.

"I think before the spring time we will have clear picture about ceasefire or truce or negotiation table. But we will not give up. As Turkey we will continue our efforts," Cavusoglu said.

Russia's war against Ukraine became more complicated with the fighting on the ground getting heavier, Cavusoglu said, adding that some Western countries should do more to get two sides to the negotiation table.

Putin was "open to negotiations" on Ukraine but the West must accept Moscow's demands, the Kremlin said on Friday, a day after U.S. President Joe Biden said he was willing to talk if Putin were looking for a way to end the war.

After more than nine months of fighting and with winter tightening its grip, Western countries are trying to boost aid for Ukraine as it reels from Russian missile and drone attacks targeting key energy infrastructure that have left millions without heating, electricity and water.

Fighting is raging in eastern Ukraine, while Russian forces in the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions remain on the defensive.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer and Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.57% 61.55 Delayed Quote.-19.90%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.07% 18.6316 Delayed Quote.39.83%
Latest news "Economy"
10:59aDisney Channel to stop broadcasting in Russia from Dec. 14 - Kommersant
RE
10:51aTurkey expects 'clear picture' on war in Ukraine by spring
RE
10:45aNetherlands to appoint Gasunie to develop North sea hydrogen network - company
RE
10:41aGerman government not planning blanket Huawei ban
RE
10:32aGlobal central banks extend rate hike push in November
RE
10:29aChina-dependent firms do not have Germany's best interests - foreign minister
RE
10:28aKenya's Current Account Deficit Widened in October on Higher Oil Imports
DJ
10:27aAdidas stays calm as its teams exit World Cup
RE
10:27aReuters poll: U.S. house prices to fall 12% peak to trough - analysts
RE
10:23aGalaxy wins bid for collapsed crypto lender Celsius' GK8 unit
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1As the Fed plans to 'raise and hold,' new projections may show the cost
2ECB's Lagarde warns some fiscal policies in Europe could fuel excess de..
3U.S. job growth likely slowed again in November; labor market still tig..
4Musk delivers first Tesla Semi trucks
5Analyst recommendations: Blackstone, BT Group, Ecolab, GSK, Sainsbury....

HOT NEWS