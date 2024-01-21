STORY: "Turnout, turnout, turnout. It's a big thing for Nikki Haley in the Republican primary. She's hoping to get as many people to jump in and vote Republican on Tuesday and by that, I mean those undeclared voters, many of whom are independent minded," the University of New Hampshire professor said on Saturday (January 20).

New Hampshire has a high concentration of white-collar, college-educated professionals, a demographic group that is notably cool on Trump. The state also holds a semi-open primary allowing voters unaffiliated with either party to cast a ballot, many of whom are centrist leaning.

"They're not typically Republican. They don't vote Republican, but maybe they want to send a message to Donald Trump, and that's the key thing, I think, looking forward to Tuesday is who's going to show up, because there can be a lot of uncertainty, a lot of volatility in a primary until the very last minute," Scala added.

Haley and her allies are flooding the state with campaign workers and sharpening their attacks on Trump over the weekend as they aim for an upset in the state's primary.

The all-out campaign effort is a sign of the stakes for Haley, a former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor: She is under intense pressure to win the second contest of the Republican primary race or risk closing her already-narrow path to the nomination, after losing to both Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in Iowa last week.