U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.1% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 0.1%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.1% in morning trading. Ambu Series B rose 5.7% and DSM-Firmenich added 4.4%. On the other hand, K+S lost 3.9%, and Volvo Series B sunk 2.9%. The FTSE 100 added 0.1%. Other stocks in Europe were mixed as France's CAC 40 increased 0.3% and Germany's DAX dropped 0.1%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index was flat at 99.62.

In commodities, Brent crude was flat at $90.47 a barrel, and WTI crude fell 0.1% to $86.15 a barrel. The European benchmark price for natural gas, the Dutch futures contract TTF, was up 3.9% to EUR28.16 a megawatt hour.

The German 10-year Bund yield rose by 2 basis points to 2.45% from 2.435%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury climbed by 1 basis point to 4.557% from 4.551%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index declined 0.4%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.2%., whereas China's benchmark Shanghai Composite gained 0.2%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-24 0348ET