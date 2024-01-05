U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.1% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 0.1%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5% in morning trading. Millicom Intl Cellular climbed 4.2% and Auto1 Group added 2.1%. On the other hand, Remy Cointreau dropped 5.5%, and Ubisoft Entertainment slipped 4.9%. The FTSE 100 lost 0.5%. Other stocks in Europe were down as France's CAC 40 decreased 0.7% and Germany's DAX dropped 0.6%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index rose 0.2% to 97.05.

In commodities, Brent crude gained 0.5% to $78.01 a barrel, and WTI crude rose 0.8% to $72.75 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield climbed by 1 basis point to 2.136% from 2.124%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose by 1 basis point to 4.008% from 3.999%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.3%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.7%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite fell 0.9%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-24 0349ET