U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.4% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.3%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3% in morning trading. Virgin Money UK climbed 35.7% and Rentokil Initial added 13.5%. On the other hand, Hugo Boss dropped 17%, and Teleperformance slipped 16.8%. The FTSE 100 lost 0.4%. Other stocks in Europe were down as France's CAC 40 decreased 0.4% and Germany's DAX dropped 0.5%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index dropped 0.2% to 97.85.

In commodities, Brent crude fell 0.3% to $82.67 a barrel, and WTI crude fell 0.4% to $78.85 a barrel. The European benchmark price for natural gas, the Dutch futures contract TTF, was down 2.2% to EUR25.99 a megawatt hour.

The German 10-year Bund yield climbed by 1 basis point to 2.332% from 2.326%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose by 1 basis point to 4.111% from 4.101%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were down as Japan's Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.2%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 1.3%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite dropped 0.4%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-24 0348ET