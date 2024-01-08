U.S. futures for the S&P 500 were flat and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.3%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% in morning trading. Temenos rose 4.4% and Elia Group added 4.3%. On the other hand, alstria office REIT lost 4.5%, and Atos dropped 4%. The FTSE 100 lost 0.3%. Other stocks in Europe were mixed as France's CAC 40 declined 0.2% and Germany's DAX was flat.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index climbed 0.1% to 96.96.

In commodities, Brent crude fell 1% to $78.01 a barrel, and WTI crude dropped 1.1% to $73.01 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield climbed by 2 basis points to 2.183% from 2.159%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose by 1 basis point to 4.053% from 4.046%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were down. Markets in Japan were closed. Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 1.9%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite dropped 1.4%.

