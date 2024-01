Shares of power producers fell sharply as Treasury yields rose.

Higher Treasury yields present stiff competition to the dividend-oriented utility sector, which is often used as an alternative to bonds.

"This election year, a defensive portfolio should be a strong candidate," said Saira Malik, chief investment officer at money manager Nuveen.

