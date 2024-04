Shares of power producers rose as traders rotated into defensive sectors in light of mixed tech earnings.

The SPDR Select Sector Utilities exchange-traded fund was flat on a volatile week so far, despite a rise in Treasury yields, as investors concentrate on the sector's evergreen nature rather than its susceptibility to rising interest rates.

04-18-24 1749ET