Venezuela inflation up in November to 8.4%, central bank says

CARACAS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Monthly inflation in Venezuela
closed November at 8.4%, data from the central bank showed on
Friday, up from 6.8% the month before.
That figure will have taken year-on-year inflation to
1,197.49%, according to Reuters calculations of central bank
data.
High prices have hit consumers' spending ability as the
South American country confronts its fourth year of
hyperinflation, a long recession and frequent cuts to basic
public services like electricity and water.
Inflation has been in the single digits since September as
the government takes measures to reduce it, including spending
less in the local bolivar currency in an attempt to keep the
exchange rate steady.
The government - subject to sanctions by the United States
and others - and state oil company PDVSA are increasingly paying
providers in U.S. dollars, Reuters reported this month.
The government will continue to fight inflation next year,
Vice President Delcy Rodriguez told lawmakers during the
presentation of the 2022 budget.
"2022 will be focused on policies that have allowed us to
defend our currency and advance in the fight against
hyperinflation," Rodriguez said, without giving growth,
inflation or crude price targets.
Accumulated inflation between January and November was
631.1%, according to official figures.
The government of President Nicolas Maduro - which blames
U.S. sanctions for economic problems - loosened currency
controls in 2019, allowing some industries a partial recovery.
Many supermarkets and pharmacies now take payments in
foreign currency more frequently than bolivars.
In November education costs were up 22.4% and household
items were up 12.2% compared to October, the central bank data
showed.
