STORY: LaPierre on 5/27/22: "It's time to restore the American precept that each individual is accountable for his actions."

Just days before a corruption trial involving The National Rifle Association was set to begin in Manhattan...

its longtime leader Wayne LaPierre on Friday announced his resignation as chief executive.

According to the NRA, 74-year-old LaPierre - who has served as the gun rights group's head since 1991 - has cited health reasons for his decision to step down.

In a statement, he said (quote):

"I've been a card-carrying member of this organization for most of my adult life, and I will never stop supporting the NRA and its fight to defend Second Amendment freedom. My passion for our cause burns as deeply as ever."

In August 2020, New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the NRA,

saying it diverted millions of dollars to fund luxuries for top officials, including travel expenses for LaPierre to several resorts.

Monday's trial comes at a difficult time for the organization, which has seen revenue and membership fall even as the U.S. Supreme Court expands gun rights, while concern about crime has prompted many people to seek firearms for protection.