CAIRO (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthis said on Friday their naval forces carried out an operation targeting "the British oil tanker Marlin Luanda" in the Gulf of Aden causing a fire to break out.

They used "a number of appropriate naval missiles, the strike was direct," the Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement.

