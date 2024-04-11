By Kimberley Kao

Social-media platform X has received an inquiry from U.S. lawmakers related to the company's continuing legal standoff with Brazilian authorities, Elon Musk said.

Musk, the billionaire owner of X, said in a post on the platform Wednesday that it received an inquiry from the U.S. House of Representatives "regarding actions taken in Brazil that were in violation of Brazilian law."

"There were hundreds, if not thousands," he said in a post. He added in another that "we were asked to suspend sitting members of the Brazilian parliament and many journalists," referring to personal accounts on X.

The House couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

Musk last weekend vowed to fight an order by Brazil's Supreme Court to remove a number of X accounts and called for the removal of Justice Alexandre de Moraes, one of the country's most powerful judges.

Musk said then that his company, which initially complied with the order, was lifting all restrictions, adding that it would likely have to shut down its office in the country but that "principles matter more than profit."

The Supreme Court of Latin America's largest country on Monday said de Moraes had opened an investigation into Musk late Sunday over possible obstruction of justice, as well as including him in an existing inquiry into online disinformation campaigns.

De Moraes, who is also heading an investigation into former President Jair Bolsonaro over allegations he had been planning a military takeover of Brazil before losing the 2022 presidential elections, has led many efforts to clamp down on disinformation, arguing that it is necessary to safeguard the country's democracy. Bolsonaro has denied the existence of a coup attempt.



