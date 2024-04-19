CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 7.2480 PER DOLLAR - REUTERS ESTIMATE
|Delayed 09:00:01 2024-04-18 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|7.253 CNH
|+0.05%
|+0.00%
|+1.87%
|03:32am
|China State Construction Engineering's 2023 Profit Rises 6.5%; EPS Beats Estimates
|MT
|02:47am
|Wenling Zhejiang Measuring and Cutting Tools 2023 Profit Narrows as Revenue Slumps
|MT
