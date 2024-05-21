Íslandsbanki hf.: Transactions in relation to a share repurchase programme

Reference is made to an announcement from Íslandsbanki hf., published 22 March 2024 on the further implementation of a share repurchase programme relating to own shares in the amount of ISK 5 billion, initially announced on 17 February 2023.

In week 20 Íslandsbanki hf. (the Bank) purchased in total 885,803 own shares for the total amount of ISK 88,662,280 as follows:

Date Time Purchased Shares Price per share Purchase Price (ISK) Total Own Shares 13.5.2024 10:03:42 100,000 101.00 10,100,000 52,078,944 13.5.2024 11:07:33 2,798 99.80 279,240 52,081,742 13.5.2024 13:13:42 100,000 100.00 10,000,000 52,181,742 13.5.2024 13:55:10 9,010 100.00 901,000 52,190,752 13.5.2024 14:04:01 37,692 100.00 3,769,200 52,228,444 14.5.2024 09:30:19 6,687 100.00 668,700 52,235,131 14.5.2024 09:33:06 242,813 100.00 24,281,300 52,477,944 15.5.2024 11:17:19 100,000 100.00 10,000,000 52,577,944 15.5.2024 12:11:14 6,329 99.80 631,634 52,584,273 15.5.2024 12:33:14 3,165 99.80 315,867 52,587,438 15.5.2024 13:41:57 3,329 99.80 332,234 52,590,767 15.5.2024 14:24:45 1,370 99.80 136,726 52,592,137 15.5.2024 15:23:54 100,000 100.00 10,000,000 52,692,137 16.5.2024 10:12:24 49,500 100.00 4,950,000 52,741,637 16.5.2024 14:26:59 1,058 99.80 105,588 52,742,695 17.5.2024 10:49:39 100,000 99.90 9,990,000 52,842,695 17.5.2024 11:15:55 4,000 99.80 399,200 52,846,695 17.5.2024 13:51:37 2,341 99.80 233,632 52,849,036 17.5.2024 14:18:41 11,911 99.80 1,188,718 52,860,947 17.5.2024 14:18:50 3,800 99.80 379,240 52,864,747

Total week 20 885,803

88,662,280



Before the above purchase in week 20 the Bank owned 51,978,944 own shares, or 2.60% of issued shares. During this round of repurchase of own shares the Bank has purchased in total 6,428,021 own shares or 0.32% of issued shares, and the total purchase price thereunder is ISK 648,841,831.

This round of share buybacks aims to repurchase own shares of the maximum amount of 10 million shares or 0.50% of issued shares, the total purchase price for repurchased shares however not exceeding ISK 1,000,000,000 in total. This round of share buybacks commenced on 25 March 2024 and remains in force until 30 June 2024, unless the conditions on the maximum amount of shares or purchase price is met before that time.

From the beginning of the share repurchase in February 2023 the Bank has purchased a total of 52,864,747 own shares, or 2.64% of issued shares.

The share repurchase programme will be carried out in accordance with the applicable law, including the Act on limited liability companies No. 2/1995, Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, Commission delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, the Act on Measures Against Market Abuse No. 60/2021 and regulation 320/2022 on the same subject. The approval of the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland for the Bank's repurchase of own shares has been obtained.