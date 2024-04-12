Migs tries 'ulo ng dinosaur' sinigang in Caloocan

Karen Davila goes on a European adventure as she visits a hit Pinoy restaurant in Berlin, Germany in "My Puhunan" this Saturday (April 13).

Attracting customers from different nations, "Pinoy Food Berlin" has become a spot for those who want to sample Filipino dishes and for Kababayans who want a taste of home. Karen also chats with mom-and-daughter co-owners, Rosalinda Nolasco-Jecht and Rosaline Jecht, on how they started their business.

Meanwhile, Migs Bustos travels to Caloocan City to check out the much-hyped "Kanto Otso" restaurant where he tries the famous 'ulo ng dinosaur' dish, a type of sinigang with a huge pig's head as its main star.

The best-seller dish is a big hit, selling around 300 kilos worth of pig's head in a day. Besides trying the 'ulo ng dinosaur,' Migs also gets to know owner Billy Joe Garcia who opened his eatery in 2016 and learns more about the story behind his now famous "Kanto Otso."

Don't miss these success stories on "My Puhunan: Kaya Mo!" with Karen Davila and Migs Bustos airing every Saturday at 5:00 pm on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, news.abs-cbn.com/live, and other ABS-CBN News online platforms.

