Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  Advantech Co., Ltd.    2395   TW0002395001

ADVANTECH CO., LTD.

(2395)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advantech : Launches UNO-137 Integrated IoT Edge for Industry 4.0 Applications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 11:05pm EDT

Taipei, Taiwan, September 2020 - Advantech, a leading provider of automation technology, is pleased to announce the release of its UNO-137 integrated IoT edge. Powered by a 9th gen. Intel® Atom™ E3940 quad-core processor, UNO-137 is a highly reliable industrial-grade IoT edge aimed at factory automation. To support diverse applications, UNO-137 features a modular, optimized base unit that can be integrated with an optional extension kit and flexibly configured according to specific usage requirements. Additionally, UNO-137 supports various edge software, including CODESYS and Advantech's WISE-DeviceOn and DAQNavi software, making it the ideal platform for developing cost-efficient industry-specific solutions.

User-Friendly Design Ruggedized for Industrial Use



Designed to function as an edge controller for industrial automation applications, UNO-137 has been optimized for DIN-rail mounting with the provision of a sliding hook that snaps into place as well as a user-friendly release latch that allows quick disassembly. This ensures easy installation even in limited-space environments. Compliant with IEC-61010 safety standards, the ruggedized design includes a wide operating temperature (-40 ~ 70 °C/-40 ~ 158 °F), wide input voltage (10 ~ 36 VDC), isolated DIO/COM, and TPM 2.0 hardware-based security, making UNO-137 ideal for industrial-grade equipment and control cabinet applications.

Modular Form Factor for Flexible Configuration and I/O Expansion



To ensure easy deployment for diverse IoT operations, UNO-137 features a modular design. The base unit features two expansion slots, 1 x mPCIe and 1 x M.2, for integrating diverse expansion modules. Moreover, UNO-137 can be flexibly equipped with an optional extension kit that allows the system to be customized according to specific usage requirements. With the second stack extension kit, Advantech's iDoor expansion modules, such as fieldbus or wireless communication modules, can be integrated to increase the system functionalities and support a wide range of applications.

Application-Oriented Solution with Integrated Edge Intelligence



UNO-137 is an application-oriented edge that can be easily integrated with edge software to support various industrial applications. For example, for machine monitoring, the built-in DI/O can be used directly or connected with USB I/O modules. The inclusion of DAQNavi software facilitates failure prediction and prevention. Furthermore, UNO-137 can be equipped with an additional fieldbus iDoor module loaded with CODESYS software to realize real-time PC-based soft logic control. For remote asset management, UNO-137 supports Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G connectivity. The integration of Advantech's WISE-DeviceOn software enables flexible device management.

Key Features

Advantech's UNO-137 integrated IoT edge is available for order now. For more information about this or other Advantech products and services, contact your local sales support team or visit our website at www.advantech.com.

About Advantech

Founded in 1983, Advantech is a leading provider of trusted, innovative products, services, and solutions. Advantech offers comprehensive system integration, hardware, software, customer-centric design services, embedded systems, automation products, and global logistics support. We cooperate closely with our partners to provide complete solutions for a wide range of applications in diverse industries. Our mission is to enable an intelligent planet by developing automated and embedded computing products and solutions that facilitate smarter working and living. With Advantech products, the application and innovation potential becomes unlimited. (Corporate website: www.advantech.com).

Disclaimer

ADVANTECH Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2020 03:04:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
09/18ADVANTECH : Launches UNO-137 Integrated IoT Edge for Industry 4.0 Applications
PU
09/15ADVANTECH : Launches UNO-2372G-J1 Embedded Automation Gateway for Industrial IoT..
PU
08/26ADVANTECH : Launches HIT-512 Medical-Grade Information Terminal for Bedside Appl..
PU
08/11ADVANTECH : Joins Hands with SEMTECH to Launch WISE-2410 LoRaWAN Smart Vibration..
PU
08/10ADVANTECH : Launches AIMB-233 “THIN” Mini-ITX Industrial Motherboard..
PU
08/04ADVANTECH : Launches Palm-Sized AIMB-U233 Industrial Motherboard for Smart Appli..
PU
07/31ADVANTECH CO., LTD. : 9.986313% Stock Dividend
FA
07/31ADVANTECH CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/30ADVANTECH : Launches FPM-200 Series – New Generation of Industrial Monitor..
PU
07/29ADVANTECH : Launches Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solution-Ready Package (SR..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 52 664 M 1 817 M 1 817 M
Net income 2020 7 638 M 264 M 264 M
Net cash 2020 9 329 M 322 M 322 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
Yield 2020 2,59%
Capitalization 227 B 7 809 M 7 824 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,13x
EV / Sales 2021 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 2 467
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Advantech Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 302,45 TWD
Last Close Price 294,00 TWD
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ko Chen Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ching Hsi Chen President, Head-Finance & General Manager
Shu Yan Tsai President, General Manager & President-IIoT
Ming Chin Wu Vice President-Operations
Jui Hsiang Yang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.7.07%7 712
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.21.46%10 391
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.4.51%2 899
INVENTEC CORPORATION0.88%2 818
ACER INCORPORATED42.86%2 645
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-20.54%2 566
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group