Advantech : Launches UNO-137 Integrated IoT Edge for Industry 4.0 Applications

Taipei, Taiwan, September 2020 - Advantech, a leading provider of automation technology, is pleased to announce the release of its UNO-137 integrated IoT edge. Powered by a 9th gen. Intel® Atom™ E3940 quad-core processor, UNO-137 is a highly reliable industrial-grade IoT edge aimed at factory automation. To support diverse applications, UNO-137 features a modular, optimized base unit that can be integrated with an optional extension kit and flexibly configured according to specific usage requirements. Additionally, UNO-137 supports various edge software, including CODESYS and Advantech's WISE-DeviceOn and DAQNavi software, making it the ideal platform for developing cost-efficient industry-specific solutions.

User-Friendly Design Ruggedized for Industrial Use





Designed to function as an edge controller for industrial automation applications, UNO-137 has been optimized for DIN-rail mounting with the provision of a sliding hook that snaps into place as well as a user-friendly release latch that allows quick disassembly. This ensures easy installation even in limited-space environments. Compliant with IEC-61010 safety standards, the ruggedized design includes a wide operating temperature (-40 ~ 70 °C/-40 ~ 158 °F), wide input voltage (10 ~ 36 VDC), isolated DIO/COM, and TPM 2.0 hardware-based security, making UNO-137 ideal for industrial-grade equipment and control cabinet applications.

Modular Form Factor for Flexible Configuration and I/O Expansion





To ensure easy deployment for diverse IoT operations, UNO-137 features a modular design. The base unit features two expansion slots, 1 x mPCIe and 1 x M.2, for integrating diverse expansion modules. Moreover, UNO-137 can be flexibly equipped with an optional extension kit that allows the system to be customized according to specific usage requirements. With the second stack extension kit, Advantech's iDoor expansion modules, such as fieldbus or wireless communication modules, can be integrated to increase the system functionalities and support a wide range of applications.

Application-Oriented Solution with Integrated Edge Intelligence





UNO-137 is an application-oriented edge that can be easily integrated with edge software to support various industrial applications. For example, for machine monitoring, the built-in DI/O can be used directly or connected with USB I/O modules. The inclusion of DAQNavi software facilitates failure prediction and prevention. Furthermore, UNO-137 can be equipped with an additional fieldbus iDoor module loaded with CODESYS software to realize real-time PC-based soft logic control. For remote asset management, UNO-137 supports Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G connectivity. The integration of Advantech's WISE-DeviceOn software enables flexible device management.

Key Features

Advantech's UNO-137 integrated IoT edge is available for order now. For more information about this or other Advantech products and services, contact your local sales support team or visit our website at www.advantech.com

About Advantech